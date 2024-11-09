Fantasy Hockey
John Ludvig headshot

John Ludvig News: Gathers assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Ludvig notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Ludvig was in the lineup over Calvin de Haan in this contest. While he earned his second assist over five games, Ludvig also saw a season-low 9:51 of ice time in the high-scoring contest, which suggests he didn't make a great impression to earn more playing time. The 24-year-old has added three shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots and four PIM this season while spending a majority of the year in the press box so far.

John Ludvig
Colorado Avalanche
