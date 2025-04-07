John Marino Injury: Day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game
Marino (face) was designated as day-to-day in the lead-up to Tuesday's matchup versus the Kraken, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Marino has already been limited to just 35 games this season due to a back injury and is now in danger of missing more time after getting hit in the face by a puck. If the 27-year-old defenseman can't play Tuesday, look for Nick DeSimone to step into the lineup in a third-pairing role.
