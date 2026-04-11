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John Marino Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Marino (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play against Carolina on Saturday.

Marino will miss at least one game, and Dmitri Simashev will suit up against the Hurricanes on Saturday. Marion has supplied four goals, 35 points, 53 shots on net and 67 blocked shots across 78 appearances this season.

John Marino
Utah Mammoth
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