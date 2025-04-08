Fantasy Hockey
John Marino headshot

John Marino Injury: Ruled out versus Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Marino (face) will not be in the lineup to face Seattle on Tuesday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Barring something miraculous, Utah won't be making the postseason, so there is little reason to rush Marino back into action. With the veteran blueliner on the shelf, Nick DeSimone figures to play in just his 17th NHL game this year, having generated one goal and four helpers in his 16 prior appearances.

John Marino
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
