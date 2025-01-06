John Marino Injury: Sheds non-contact jersey
Marino (back) participated in Monday's practice session in a regular jersey, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Marino has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a lower-back injury that required surgery in late October. However, his participation in Monday's practice in a regular jersey is certainly an encouraging sign. The 27-year-old will likely need some time to ramp up given his lengthy absence, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
