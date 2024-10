Marino has undergone successful lower-back surgery and is projected to miss the next 3-4 months, Utah announced Wednesday.

Marino hasn't played in 2024-25 because of the injury. He had four goals and 25 points across 75 appearances with New Jersey in 2023-24. Marino is expected to serve in a top-four capacity once he's healthy, though it's possible he'll be eased into the lineup after missing so much time.