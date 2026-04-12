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John Marino Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Marino (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against Calgary.

Marino missed Saturday's matchup against Carolina due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. He's considered day-to-day for now, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available against the Jets on Tuesday.

John Marino
Utah Mammoth
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