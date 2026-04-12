John Marino Injury: Won't play Sunday
Marino (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against Calgary.
Marino missed Saturday's matchup against Carolina due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. He's considered day-to-day for now, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available against the Jets on Tuesday.
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