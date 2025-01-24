Fantasy Hockey
John Marino headshot

John Marino News: Deals assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Marino notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Marino has picked up two helpers over six outings since returning from a lower-back surgery. The 27-year-old saw 22:56 of ice time Friday, his second-highest total so far. Marino has added six shots on net, two hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He should continue to see top-four minutes and may offer enough offense to be an option in deep fantasy formats.

