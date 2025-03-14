John Marino News: Deals pair of helpers

Marino logged two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Marino earned his first multi-point effort of the campaign by assisting on goals by Nick Schmaltz and Kevin Stenlund in this contest. Through six outings in March, Marino has picked up three points. The veteran defenseman is up to nine points, 22 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 24 appearances in a top-six role this season.