John Marino News: Gathers helper

Marino notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Marino has three helpers over his last five contests. The 27-year-old played a large role while helping to cover Mikhail Sergachev's recent five-game absence. For now, it looks like Utah will pair Sergachev and Marino together as a do-it-all top defensive unit. Marino is at four assists, eight shots on net and nine blocked shots over eight appearances this season and will likely be a bigger contributor in the defensive metrics.