John Marino News: Nabs helper Thursday
Marino posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Marino's helper was his first in two games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him two contests. The defenseman ended the regular season at a career-high 36 points with 55 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-42 rating over 80 appearances. Marino will be a key part of the Mammoth's defensive structure heading into the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Marino See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Marino See More