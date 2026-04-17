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John Marino News: Nabs helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Marino posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Marino's helper was his first in two games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him two contests. The defenseman ended the regular season at a career-high 36 points with 55 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-42 rating over 80 appearances. Marino will be a key part of the Mammoth's defensive structure heading into the playoffs.

John Marino
Utah Mammoth
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