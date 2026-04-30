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John Marino News: Opens scoring in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Marino scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Marino opened the scoring at 17:11 of the first period, but Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game before the intermission. The tally was Marino's first point over five games in the first round. The defenseman has added four shots on net, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He had career-high 36 points over 80 regular-season outings, and Marino had collected six helpers over 29 postseason contests across four playoff runs prior to this year.

John Marino
Utah Mammoth
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