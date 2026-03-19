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John Marino News: Puts up assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Marino notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

This assist ended a five-game point drought for Marino. The 28-year-old blueliner has seen his role shrink since the Mammoth acquired MacKenzie Weegar from the Flames prior to the trade deadline. Marino still sees top-four minutes in a shutdown capacity. The veteran blueliner has a career-high 31 points with 49 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-93 rating through 69 appearances.

John Marino
Utah Mammoth
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