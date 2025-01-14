Fantasy Hockey
John Marino headshot

John Marino News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Marino (back) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Utah moved Dylan Guenther (lower body) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Marino appears ready for his season debut versus Montreal on Tuesday despite being considered a game-time decision. He had four goals, 25 points, 57 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and 39 hits in 75 regular-season appearances with New Jersey in 2023-24.

