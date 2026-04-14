John Marino News: Slated to play
Marino (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Jets.
Marino missed two games due to the injury, but he was listed on the second pairing in the projected lineup and took part in warmups. Assuming Marino is able to play, Dmitri Simashev will come out.
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