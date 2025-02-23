John Marino News: Snaps slump with helper

Marino logged an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Marino had a four-game assist streak at the end of January, but his offense ran cold for his first six outings in February. He found his way back on the scoresheet Sunday by setting up a Logan Cooley tally in the second period. Marino has seen power-play time occasionally this season, but with all of Mikhail Sergachev, Michael Kesselring and Sean Durzi healthy, Marino's unlikely to feature with the man advantage very often moving forward. The 27-year-old Marino is at six helpers, 16 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 16 appearances.