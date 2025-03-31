John Marino News: Supplies two assists Sunday

Marino notched two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Marino has a trio of two-assist games over his last nine contests, a span in which he's added eight shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to play in a top-four role, which gives him a little scoring upside. He's produced 13 points, 28 shots on net, 43 blocks and a plus-2 rating over 32 appearances, which is a better per-game scoring pace than he showed with 25 points over 75 outings in 2023-24 with the Devils.