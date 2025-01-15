Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares Injury: Being evaluated for injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:19am

Tavares (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's practice early and is being evaluated, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Tavares is one of Toronto's top forwards with 20 goals and 42 points in 44 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Thursday versus New Jersey, then Max Domi might shift to the second line alongside Max Pacioretty and William Nylander. Tavares' absence might also result in Morgan Rielly serving on the top power-play unit as opposed to his projected position on the second group.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now