Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 7:12am

Tavares was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury.

Tavares was hurt during Wednesday's practice session and appears to have suffered a significant injury. In addition to placing the veteran center on IR, the Leafs announced that he is week-to-week moving forward. In a corresponding move, Fraser Minten was recalled from AHL Toronto while Max Domi could slide into Tavares' second-line role.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now