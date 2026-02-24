John Tavares headshot

John Tavares Injury: Not practicing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Tavares will miss Tuesday's practice due to illness.

Tavares could be in danger of missing out against the Lightning on Wednesday if his flu symptoms are severe enough. Additionally, the Leafs are heading into a back-to-back, which means the veteran center could be questionable to face the Panthers on Thursday as well.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Tavares See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Tavares See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
21 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
22 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago