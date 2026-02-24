John Tavares Injury: Not practicing Tuesday
Tavares will miss Tuesday's practice due to illness.
Tavares could be in danger of missing out against the Lightning on Wednesday if his flu symptoms are severe enough. Additionally, the Leafs are heading into a back-to-back, which means the veteran center could be questionable to face the Panthers on Thursday as well.
