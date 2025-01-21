John Tavares Injury: Not skating yet

Tavares has not resumed skating and does not have a timeline to return from his lower-body injury, Mark Masters of TSN reports Tuesday.

Tavares was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he was injured at practice Wednesday. The 34-year-old was initially deemed week-to-week, so he should not be expected to return any time soon. Pontus Holmberg is projected to center the second line Wednesday versus Columbus. Tavares has produced 20 goals and 42 points across 44 appearances this season.