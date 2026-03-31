John Tavares News: Beats buzzer in OT

Tavares scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, recorded an assist, placed four shots on net and dished out four hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim.

Tavares played the hero Monday when he knocked in the game-winning goal at the back post with just five seconds remaining in overtime before the impending shootout. He also put the Maple Leafs on the board in the first period with a power-play goal. With his trio of points Monday, the 35-year-old center is up to 28 goals, 36 assists, 182 shots on net, 66 hits and 21 blocked shots across 75 games this season. While Tavares had a few slow stretches offensively this season, he has been steady as of late with six goals and 12 points over the last 10 games. He remains a strong option for production in standard fantasy leagues for the remainder of the regular season.