John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Continues to defy old man time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 9:24pm

Tavares scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Tavares put the Maple Leafs up 4-0 at the 15:06 mark of the first period after taking a pass from William Nylander in the slot and beating Pyotr Kochetkov after the netminder dropped his stick. Tavares continues to deliver strong offense for the Leafs and fantasy managers at 34. He has 22 goals, 25 assists and 134 shots in 49 games; he has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five contests.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
