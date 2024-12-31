John Tavares News: Eight-game, 13-point streak

Tavares scored a goal Tuesday in 3-1 win over the Islanders.

It came on the power-play into an empty net in the last minute of play. Tavares extended his point streak to eight games (seven goals, six assists). JT seems to be staving off Father Time this season with 19 goals and 38 points in 37 games. His 17.1 shooting percentage is well above his 13.0 career mark, but it's not like he's never done this before. Tavares hit at 16.4 percent in his first season with the Leafs when he lit the lamp 47 times. And his deployment will continue to be prime with Auston Matthews (upper body) back on the IR.