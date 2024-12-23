John Tavares News: Enters NHL history books

Tavares scored twice in a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg on Monday.

His first goal was his 200th with the Maple Leafs. Tavares scored 272 goals with the Islanders. He's now in elite territory as the fifth player in NHL history to score 200 goals with two teams. Tavares joins Wayne Gretzky (Oilers, Kings), Lanny McDonald (Maple Leafs, Flames), Mark Messier (Oilers, Rangers) and Keith Tkachuk (Jets/Coyotes, Blues). That's heady company. Then there's his current five-game, nine-point streak that includes five goals, and his 17 goals overall have him on the NHL's top-10 sniper list. Yes, Tavares, the gray beard that Leafs' fans have wanted to jettison. His value to fantasy managers this season is immense.