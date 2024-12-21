Fantasy Hockey
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Extends point streak to three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Tavares recorded two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Tavares couldn't find the back of the net for the second game in a row after notching a hat trick in the 5-3 win over Buffalo on Dec. 15, but he managed to extend his point streak to three appearances, tallying three goals and three assists in that span. Furthermore, Tavares is up 10 points (five goals, five helpers) in 10 games since the beginning of December, and he ranks third in the team in total points in 2024-25 with 31, trailing only Mitch Marner (44) and William Nylander (36).

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
