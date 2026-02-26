John Tavares News: Finds twine Friday
Tavares scored a power-play goal and put three shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
Tavares netted the first goal of the night for Toronto on a power play late in the third period. With the twine finder, he is up to 21 goals, 48 points, 143 shots on net and 52 hits across 58 games this season. Dating back to Jan. 15, he has five goals, 29 shots on net and eight points across 12 games. The veteran center should continue to provide a steady source of offense for Toronto, giving him solid fantasy value moving forward.
