John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Finds twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Tavares has two goals and two assists, as well as 13 shots on net, over his last five games. The 35-year-old center has taken on top-line duties since Auston Matthews (knee/quad) went down. Tavares is up to 24 goals, 56 points, 170 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-28 rating through 70 appearances this season.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
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