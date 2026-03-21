John Tavares News: Finds twine Friday

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Tavares has two goals and two assists, as well as 13 shots on net, over his last five games. The 35-year-old center has taken on top-line duties since Auston Matthews (knee/quad) went down. Tavares is up to 24 goals, 56 points, 170 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-28 rating through 70 appearances this season.