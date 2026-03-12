John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: First goal in seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 11:09pm

Tavares scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 6-4 win over the Ducks. He also had an assist.

It was Tavares' first goal in seven games. He had four shots. Overall, he has 23 goals, 31 assists and 161 shots in 66 games this season. Tavares sits eighth among active skaters in career scoring. He has 517 goals, 651 assists and 1,168 points in 1,250 games. Tavares is two points from equaling Bobby Hull (58th all time) and 11 points from Sergei Fedorov, who is 57th.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
