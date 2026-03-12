John Tavares News: First goal in seven games

Tavares scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 6-4 win over the Ducks. He also had an assist.

It was Tavares' first goal in seven games. He had four shots. Overall, he has 23 goals, 31 assists and 161 shots in 66 games this season. Tavares sits eighth among active skaters in career scoring. He has 517 goals, 651 assists and 1,168 points in 1,250 games. Tavares is two points from equaling Bobby Hull (58th all time) and 11 points from Sergei Fedorov, who is 57th.