Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Five-game, eight-goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 10:09pm

Tavares scored twice Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Kings.

Both goals came in the third period. Tavares has eight snipes during a five-game goal streak and 11 points during a six-game point spree. He put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 on a four-on-three power play when he swept in a rebound from the right post. His second went into the empty net. Tavares has been excellent since the 4 Nations break, and that bodes well for fantasy managers in the playoffs and his team as Toronto heads toward the NHL postseason.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now