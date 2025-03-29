John Tavares News: Five-game, eight-goal streak
Tavares scored twice Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Kings.
Both goals came in the third period. Tavares has eight snipes during a five-game goal streak and 11 points during a six-game point spree. He put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 on a four-on-three power play when he swept in a rebound from the right post. His second went into the empty net. Tavares has been excellent since the 4 Nations break, and that bodes well for fantasy managers in the playoffs and his team as Toronto heads toward the NHL postseason.
