John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Gets team's only goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Tavares scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Florida.

Tavares snagged a loose puck in the neutral zone and drove to the top of the left circle before ripping a wrist shot past Sergei Bobrovsky early in the second. It tied the score 1-1. Tavares has 37 goals, 71 points and 185 shots in 70 games this season. That's the second highest goal total that he's put up in his time in Toronto. He has 10 goals in his last eight games, and the Leafs have five games remaining. Tavares has every opportunity to hit 40 goals this season.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
