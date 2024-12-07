John Tavares News: Goes top shelf in defeat

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added two blocks in 20:20 of ice time Friday in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Tavares tied the game at 1-1 in the middle frame after being sprung on a breakaway by Chris Tanev. Tavares has goals in three of his last four contests, and he hasn't gone back-to-back games without a point since the beginning of November. The 34-year-old ranks second on the team in goals and third in scoring -- Tavares is is up to 12 goals, 11 assists and a plus-7 rating through 25 appearances.