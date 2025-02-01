John Tavares News: Grabs helper in return

Tavares notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Tavares saw 19:54 of ice time in his return from a lower-body injury that cost him six games. The 34-year-old center returned to his usual top-six role as well as a spot on the first power-play unit. Tavares is at 20 goals, 23 helpers, 125 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-4 rating over 45 appearances. It's unclear if he'll be able to hover around a point-per-game pace the rest of the way, but he should give Toronto's offense a significant boost now that he's healthy again.