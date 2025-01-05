John Tavares News: Helpers in consecutive games

Tavares logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Tavares' eight-game point streak ended Thursday, but he has bounced back with an assist in each of the last two contests. The 34-year-old center is up to 40 points in as many games this season (19 goals, 21 helpers). He's added 116 shots on net, 50 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Tavares may take a step back now that Auston Matthews has returned to great success in a top-line role, but both centers are well worth rostering in fantasy.