John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Hits 1,100 point plateau in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 7:33pm

Tavares scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Tavares became the eighth active player with 1,100 points (485 goals, 615 assists) in his career (1,170 games). His first goal opened the scoring in the first off the rush with a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle. Tavares' second put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 in the second period when he stuffed a rebound past Igor Shesterkin. JT is now just one goal from his seventh 30-goal season.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
