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John Tavares News: Hits 30 goals for eighth time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Tavares scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-6 overtime loss against the Kings.

The goal came on the power play. It was Tavares' 30th goal of the season -- he has hit that mark eight times in his career. He is on a three-game goal streak (four goals, three assists), and that includes a power-play snipe in each of those games. Tavares has at least one point in seven of his last eight contests (seven goals, six assists).

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
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