John Tavares News: Hits 30 goals for eighth time
Tavares scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-6 overtime loss against the Kings.
The goal came on the power play. It was Tavares' 30th goal of the season -- he has hit that mark eight times in his career. He is on a three-game goal streak (four goals, three assists), and that includes a power-play snipe in each of those games. Tavares has at least one point in seven of his last eight contests (seven goals, six assists).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Tavares See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 235 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!43 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break62 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Tavares See More