John Tavares News: Lights lamp in win

Tavares potted his 23rd goal of the season Sunday in a 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Tavares beat Joel Blomqvist on a breakaway late in the second period to tie the score at 4-4. Tavares added five shots, one block and a plus-1 rating in 18:22 of ice time. The veteran center has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, which is a testament to his consistency at 34 years old. Tavares is at 23 goals, 50 points and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances this campaign. The Ontario native is currently converting at a 15.9 percent clip, which is slightly higher than his career average of 13.0.