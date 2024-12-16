Fantasy Hockey
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Natural hat trick Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:39am

Tavares scored a hat trick, including one goal on the power play and an empty-netter, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Tavares accomplished a natural hat trick by scoring the last three goals of the game, and he came through when the Maple Leafs needed him the most, as his three goals switched things from a 3-2 deficit to a 5-3 win for Toronto. This was his second hat trick of the current campaign, and he's up to 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games this season.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
