John Tavares News: Nets equalizer Wednesday

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and won 13 of 18 faceoffs in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Tavares saw a six-game point streak snapped Sunday in Anaheim, but he was back to scoring in his return to home ice. The 34-year-old has nine goals and five assists over his last eight appearances. For the season, the veteran center is at 36 goals, 70 points, 180 shots on net, 84 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 68 contests. Tavares is hot enough lately to take a run at the 40-goal mark by the end of the regular season.