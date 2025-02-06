Fantasy Hockey
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Notches helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Tavares produced an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Tavares has a goal and two assists over three games in February after returning from a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He's slotted right back into his usual spot on the second line and first power-play unit and hasn't lost a beat. The 34-year-old center is up to 45 points, 129 shots on net, 59 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 47 appearances this season. He's on pace for a significant rebound after slipping to 29 goals and 65 points in the 2023-24 regular season.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
