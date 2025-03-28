Fantasy Hockey
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Notches two more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Tavares scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Tavares extended his point streak to five games (six goals, five assists) with this performance. His tally was clutch, bringing the Maple Leafs within one late in the third period before William Nylander netted the tying goal. Tavares is up to 33 goals and 67 points in just 65 outings this season, surpassing his 65-point effort from 80 games in the regular season in 2023-24. The center has added 172 shots on net, 82 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 2024-25.

