John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Overpowers Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:36pm

Tavares scores a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The goal came on the power play, and it was his 20th of the season. Tavares has 15 20-goal seasons, which ties him with Evgeni Malkin for fourth-most among active players, behind Alex Ovechkin (19), Patrick Kane (16) and Sidney Crosby (16). Tavares' point streak stands at three games and four points (one goal, three assists; six shots).

