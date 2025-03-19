John Tavares News: Picks up power-play helper
Tavares notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
Tavares has hit a slowdown on offense with just two points over his last five contests. His helper Wednesday ended his first multi-game dry spell since Jan. 9-14, which preceded his six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Tavares has generally put together a strong campaign with 27 goals, 30 helpers, 16 power-play points, 160 shots on net, 78 hits, 35 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 61 appearances. He also won 14 of 16 faceoffs Wednesday, his best win rate at the dot in any game this season.
