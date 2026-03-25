John Tavares News: Reaches 60-point mark again

Tavares logged three assists, including two on the power play, and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Tavares has earned three goals and eight assists over 12 outings in March. The 35-year-old center is doing his part on offense in the absence of Auston Matthews (knee/quad), though it's too little and too late to change Toronto's fate this year. Tavares reached the 60-point mark Tuesday, a level he's hit in all but three years of his 17-season career, with two of the exceptions being shortened campaigns in 2012-13 and 2020-21, and the other being his rookie year. Tavares also has 175 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-26 rating over 72 contests in 2025-26.