John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Reaches 60-point mark again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Tavares logged three assists, including two on the power play, and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Tavares has earned three goals and eight assists over 12 outings in March. The 35-year-old center is doing his part on offense in the absence of Auston Matthews (knee/quad), though it's too little and too late to change Toronto's fate this year. Tavares reached the 60-point mark Tuesday, a level he's hit in all but three years of his 17-season career, with two of the exceptions being shortened campaigns in 2012-13 and 2020-21, and the other being his rookie year. Tavares also has 175 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-26 rating over 72 contests in 2025-26.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Tavares See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Tavares See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
23 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
31 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
50 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
51 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
53 days ago