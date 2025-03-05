Fantasy Hockey
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Records power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Tavares notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tavares has three goals and five assists over his last seven outings. The center set up an Auston Matthews tally late in the second period of this contest. For the season, Tavares remains steady in a top-six role with 24 goals, 29 helpers, 14 power-play points, 147 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-9 rating across 55 appearances.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
