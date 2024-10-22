John Tavares News: Registers first helper

Tavares logged an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Tavares' 16:32 of ice time was his highest mark since he saw 18:48 on Opening Night. The 34-year-old has three points, 15 shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating over five appearances this season. Tavares has often centered the third line at even strength, but a spot on the top power-play unit should keep his offense at a viable level for fantasy managers.