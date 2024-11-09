Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Shooting more than ever before

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Tavares scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.

He has three goals in his last two games. Tavares has eight goals, six assists and 56 shots in 15 games. Those 56 shots put him in a tie for sixth in the NHL. Tavares is on pace for more than 300 shots, a height he has never achieved in his career. His game has slowed, but he's delivering solid fantasy results for his managers.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now