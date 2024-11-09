John Tavares News: Shooting more than ever before

Tavares scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.

He has three goals in his last two games. Tavares has eight goals, six assists and 56 shots in 15 games. Those 56 shots put him in a tie for sixth in the NHL. Tavares is on pace for more than 300 shots, a height he has never achieved in his career. His game has slowed, but he's delivering solid fantasy results for his managers.