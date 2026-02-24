John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Slated to suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Tavares (illness) is expected to be available for Wednesday's divisional matchup in Tampa Bay, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Tavares didn't practice Tuesday due to the flu, but barring any setbacks, he should be good to go in what will be a crucial game for the Maple Leafs. The 35-year-old will likely skate between Matias Maccelli and William Nylander on the second line against the Bolts on Wednesday.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
