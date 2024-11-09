John Tavares News: Snaps drought with two-goal effort

Tavares scored two goals, one in the power play and an empty-netter, in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Tavares snapped a three-game point drought and a four-game scoreless skid in timely fashion, scoring the game-winning goal in the second period and closing out the scoring with an empty-netter with only 1:30 left in the contest. Tavares is up to 13 points this season, and his seven goals rank second in the team only behind William Nylander's 10. Tavares also has three multi-point efforts in his last six appearances.