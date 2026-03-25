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John Tavares News: Stays hot with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Tavares scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Tavares has three goals and three assists during his active four-game point streak. The 35-year-old's tally stood as the game-winner Wednesday. He has earned 16 points over his last 18 contests and is in a good position to stay hot to close out the year as the Maple Leafs' top center. Tavares is up to 26 goals, 61 points, 177 shots on net, 63 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-25 rating over 73 appearances.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
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